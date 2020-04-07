Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is reported to have gone off the idea of bringing in veteran defender Diego Godin when the transfer window reopens – leaving his former club Manchester United with a seemingly clear run.

The 34-year-old centre-half was thought to be on Mourinho’s list of defensive options as he ponders life without long-serving Jan Vertongen, who looks poised to leave the club after eight seasons.

And although his form has taken a downturn this season, the departure of the Belgian on a free transfer – most likely to Serie A – will leave Mourinho with quite a hole to fill in the Tottenham defence.

Reports have suggested Mourinho could ask Inter about the prospect of a swap deal that would send Vertonghen to the San Siro and with Uruguayan veteran Godin moving in the opposite direction.

Godin joined Inter last summer from Atletico Madrid, but has seen his game-time limited under Antonio Conte and is understood to be pushing for a departure. With Mourinho having chased him while at Manchester United, the link seemed obvious.

However, Italian outlet Tuttosport claims Mourinho has now had second thoughts over a deal to sign Godin and has now ‘cooled his interest’ in bringing the Uruguayan to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s claimed that while Godin is thought to be well within Tottenham’s budget, it’s believed Mourinho would prefer to bring in a player who would offer Tottenham something more long-term and it’s feared signing the 34-year-old would only give the club a year-long solution at best. Furthermore, it may have been put to Mourinho that there might be better value-for-money options out there.

Godin has also been linked with a move to Manchester United as they ponder life after Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and possibly even Phil Jones, and it’s thought Spurs’ change of heart could give them a clear run at the defender with suitors few and far between.

However, United are believed to be prioritising the strengthening of other positions first and foremost.

Tottenham are also being linked with a move for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez as they seek a long-term replacement for Christian Eriksen.

The Dane departed Spurs in January and has been badly missed since his departure to the San Siro.

Real Madrid are thought to be willing to cash in on Colombian star James, and he has been tipped to join his old manager Carlo Ancelotti at Everton.

Reports in Spain believe Mourinho is also pondering a move for the former Bayern Munich and Monaco man.

Mourinho, however, has been highly critical of Rodriguez in the past, criticising his performance for Bayern Munich as they were eliminated by eventual winners Liverpool in last season’s Champions League.

“Bayern was just sad to see. I think they buckled at every possible perspective,” the Portuguese said on Russia Today.

“Liverpool was the team that brought the line-up, Bayern was the team that kept the line back, big distance between the lines.

“[Robert] Lewandowski too lonely. No pressure in the midfield. James Rodriguez absolutely lost, incapable of making any kind of pressing, any kind of game in between the lines or connection with the three attacking players. So I think really a sad performance from Bayern.”

Totteham, meanwhile, have confirmed forward Heung-min Son will complete his military service after all.