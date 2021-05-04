Jose Mourinho lands new job as Roma confirm shock appointment

Jose Mourinho will be back in management next season after being appointed as the new head coach of Roma.

Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham last month after a downturn in their fortunes. They were outside contenders for the Premier League title judging by their early season form but suffered a slump since the turn of the year. He was eventually dismissed shortly before the Carabao Cup final.

It meant he was unable to add another trophy to his glittering cabinet, but he will soon get back to work.

Italian club Roma have confirmed that Mourinho will be their head coach from next season after earlier announcing the upcoming exit of Paulo Fonseca.

Mourinho has signed a three-year contract in the Italian capital, where he will replace his compatriot at the end of the season.

“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision,” Mourinho said.

“After meetings with the ownership and [general manager] Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.

“In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!”

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss previously enjoyed a successful stint in Italy with Inter Milan. Now, he will return to Serie A, where he will be hoping his methods work better than they did at Tottenham.

The announcement comes as something of a surprise, as ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri had been the favourite to take over.

But Mourinho has taken the role instead and will hope to revive his fortunes after a difficult spell with Spurs.

Just this weekend, Mourinho had claimed he would wait for the right opportunity and was in no rush to get back in management. But he has clearly been convinced by something in Rome and will now return to Italy.

The move will reunite him with Chris Smalling, whom he used to manage at Manchester United. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is another player there who he has managed before, but is out of contract at the end of the season.

Son sorry for Mourinho exit

Meanwhile, Tottenham winger Son Heung-min recently admitted he was sad for the manager’s exit.

“It’s always sad if someone lose the day job,” Son told TV3 Sport. “Having worked with him for 17 or 18 months, it’s been up and down it’s been good and sometimes we’ve been not so good.

“I think for me and my memory he will still be one of the best managers in the world.

“It’s just so sad that he didn’t go with success. It was really sad because he is the guy that wins everything.

“It was the only team that he wasn’t successful, so I feel really sorry about this kind of thing.”