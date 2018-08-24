Jose Mourinho would have quit his current job had it been any other club than Manchester United, a shocking new report claims.

The United boss looks to be a man on the brink, with reports on Thursday suggesting the club were growing ‘increasingly concerned’ the Portuguese coach was set for massive meltdown.

The United boss has endured a difficult few months after seeing the club miss out on a number of key transfer targets and a number of disagreements reported between Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Brighton appears to have cranked up the pressure on Mourinho, while Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville had a few choice words for Woodward after their defeat at the Amex.

While United are in the process of looking to appoint a director of football to bridge that gap between Mourinho and Woodward, the club has been branded a “laughing stock” by former midfielder Paul Ince, while ex-Liverpool striker John Aldridge already thinks the Portuguese is entering self-destruct mode.

But while reports suggest United’s hierarchy are still firmly behind Mourinho, the Daily Mirror claims the manager would have been a goner already had he been in charge at any other club.

They claim Mourinho is privately seething over Woodward’s failure to deliver on a number of new signings this summer, with what is perceived as a ‘lack of backing’ from the executive vice-chairman is said to have further angered the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss.

Furthermore, it’s claimed as he enters the third year of his reign at United, he feels Woodward has undermined his chances of challenging Manchester City for the title this season by refusing to fork out the money needed to sign a new centre-back. Deals for Diego Godin, Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire – to name three – all failed to materialise for Mourinho this summer.

A source reportedly told the paper that Mourinho had privately confided to a friend that “any other job at any other club and I would have quit”, illustrating the depth of the 55-year-old’s anger at their current predicament.

The Mirror report, however, claims Mourinho is determined to succeed at United and will continue to fight for both trophy success and in his need to strengthen his side and, in particular, the centre of his defence.

Aside from the cooling of his relationship with Woodward, Mourinho has also fallen out with French duo Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial at regular intervals, while the lack of signings this summer will allegedly lead to a airplane banner protesting against the United executive vice-chairman in Monday’s home game with Tottenham.

