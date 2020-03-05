Helpless Mourinho moans after Tottenham handed more injury concerns

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is running out of options after being handed three fresh injury concerns up front in Wednesday’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich.

Spurs have already lost Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to hamstring and arm injuries, respectively, meaning Lucas Moura, January signing Steven Bergwijn and midfielder Dele Alli have all been tried up front.

Tottenham were poor again on Wednesday, however, and were dumped out of the cup by the Canaries in extra time, with Jan Vertonghen scoring Spurs’ goal in the first half.

Their night was made worse when Alli, Moura and Bergwijn all had to come off against the Premier League strugglers, with Mourinho previously admitting reluctance to throw young striker Troy Parrott into the fray.

Speaking to BBC Sport after Wednesday’s defeat, Mourinho said: “I have to say that Bergwijn, Lucas, Dele, all of them they told me I can’t carry on. I’m completely dead.

“Other players on the pitch they were also in big trouble. For example [Giovani] Lo Celso was in big trouble and was absolutely phenomenal.”

The latest injury concerns come ahead of a huge week for Tottenham; having lost four matches in a row, Spurs face Burnley at Turf Moor before the task of overturning a one-goal Champions League deficit against RB Leipzig awaits on Tuesday.

Mourinho insisted that with his side now out of the FA Cup, he must decide where to base the bulk of his resources.

“In this moment I have to think about what’s next,” he said. “To be honest, I have to think and I have to speak with my club because I think some of these boys, to have a chance to fight Tuesday for a Champions League position, they just can’t play Saturday.

“In this moment I am really sad for the players and the fans, but I am thinking already about what next and I am really, really worried about playing in two days.

“Trying to give my boys a chance to go to Leipzig with a maximum of conditions to fight against a fresh team, a team with incredible solutions and options and rotations.

“I have to think about a Saturday match and a Tuesday match and try to decide which one is the priority and which one is the one where I can give some of my boys under huge fatigue the best possible chance.”

Tottenham’s poor form has seen them drop five points away from fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table.

READ MORE: Pochettino tipped for Tottenham return as Mourinho excuses wear thin