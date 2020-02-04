Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho stopped short of congratulating Liverpool on winning the Premier League title, but has shed light on the moment he knew the crown was destined for Anfield.

The Reds hold a mammoth 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and, having not lost in the Premier League since January 3, 2019, only need six more wins to make certain of ending their long 30-year wait to be English champions.

The numbers they are doing this season was the inspiration for our latest Red Letter feature, which also hailed the performances of Player of the Year favourite Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool’s latest leap towards glory came this weekend when, following the Reds’ 4-0 triumph over Southampton on the Saturday, nearest challengers Man City slipped to a disappointing defeat at Mourinho’s Tottenham.

City manager Pep Guardiola has bemoaned the state of a Premier League that has allowed Jurgen Klopp’s troops to effectively end the title race by the first weekend in February.

Now Mourinho has now given his thoughts on the Merseysiders’ soon-to-be-confirmed success, saying their 3-1 win over the Citizens at Anfield back in November was the confirmation point in his mind – and he thinks City’s players may have known that then too.

“I had the feeling early in November when I was with you, I had that feeling,” Mourinho said. “I know how difficult it is to win a third league in a row. It’s hard, it’s difficult.

“But they [Man City] are still a fantastic team. Fantastic team, fantastic players, fantastic manager.”

Reflecting on his side’s 2-0 triumph, that saw an excellent debut goal from £27million new boy Steven Bergwijn, Mourinho continued: “For us to beat them is very good and the way the table is, you lose two matches you almost go to relegation, you win two matches you get up, and it was so important for us. So, so important.”

Victory over City lifted Tottenham up to fifth, four points behind Chelsea in the race for the Champions League places, while for Liverpool, more good news has arrived amid claims two of their leading stars are to be rewarded with bumper new contracts.