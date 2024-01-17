Jose Mourinho next club: Newcastle, England links put on ice as Saudi club revealed as serious contenders for Special One

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Jose Mourinho is a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab after the manager was sacked by Roma.

The 60-year-old was relieved of his duties earlier this week after a relatively successful two-and-a-half-year stint with the Serie A giants.

He joined Roma in 2021 and guided them to the Europa Conference League title in 2022 and also the final of the Europa League last season.

Mourinho is now on the lookout for his next challenge and several high-profile clubs have been linked with him, as expected.

As reported by TEAMtalk, there is a chance that Mourinho could end up replacing Eddie Howe at Newcastle.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss holds strong affection for the Magpies after having spent many years working with club legend Sir Bobby Robson.

While links with the Tyneside outfit have previously seemed far-fetched, a move could now happen as pressure ramps up on Howe.

Al Shabab keen to bring in Jose Mourinho

Newcastle currently sit in a disappointing 10th place in the Premier League table after failing to build on their success last season.

They also crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages, something which has left some of their star players frustrated.

Mourinho could, therefore, be exactly who they need to get them challenging for trophies and European qualification consistently.

Interestingly, he has also been named as a potential candidate to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

However, TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that a new contender is in the mix for Mourinho’s signature.

Our sources have indicated that Al Shabab hold a firm interest in the serial trophy winner.

Mourinho has been a long-term target for a number of Saudi Pro League clubs and Al-Shabab have now made their interest known to the Portuguese coach.

He has previously admitted he expects to manage in Saudi Arabia at some point in his career and Al-Shabab are ready to offer him that opportunity.

Al-Shabab are searching for a new manager following the sacking of former Liverpool man Igor Biscans at the end of December.

Biscan only took over at Al-Shabab in October from Dutch coach Marcel Keizer, but he was unable to improve the club’s form. They now sit in 11th spot in the Saudi Pro League.

Saad Al-Subaie is the current interim boss at Al-Shabab, but the Riyadh club are keen to bring in a more high profile name to transform their fortunes and Mourinho is their top target.

