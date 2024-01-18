Jose Mourinho next club: Roma sack sparks ‘box office’ move to place he would ‘absolutely love’

Jose Mourinho has been tipped to make a ‘box office’ move for his next managerial role to a league he speculated he could end up making back in 2011.

The ‘Special One’ was shown the door by the Serie A side on Tuesday and is now being linked with clubs in Europe as well as the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League.

Indeed, Newcastle have emerged as as serious option after their recent struggles under Eddie Howe.

However, back in 2011, Mourinho, who was in charge of Real Madrid at the time, admitted that he was interested in one day managing in America.

In an interview with the late Grant Wahl for Sports Illustrated back in 2011, Mourinho – who was in charge of Real Madrid at the time – mentioned that he had interest in managing in the USA.

“I see myself coaching a [club] team, coaching the national team or helping develop soccer in the US,” Mourinho said at the time. “When I’m tired of winning things in Europe, it’s something I want to do. I want to coach the Portuguese national team and I want to work in the United States.’

Later in that same interview, Mourinho also praised America as a country, saying, “I love it. The people have a very open mentality. Everybody is the same. Status doesn’t count a lot. I like it very much in this way.”

MLS switch very tempting for Mourinho

More than 12 years, Mourinho is now being tipped to finally head to the MLS, with journalist Mark Ogden mentioning both LA clubs as potential destinations.

He told ESPN: “Having covered Man Utd when he was there and spent a couple of summers in the US with them, he absolutely loves Los Angeles.

“Jose loved being in LA, so Jose Mourinho for MLS might actually be a thing if either of the LA clubs [Galaxy of LA FC] were to be ambitious enough to say ‘Jose would you come to MLS’ I think it would be something he would consider.

“We know he loves the celebrity and what a place to be. Jose Mourinho and Hollywood, it would be great but I think he needs a new challenge now. However, a challenge that isn’t going to be difficult for him.

“If he went to MLS he would be box office news and front page news, and he would love that.

“If he goes to Europe that ain’t gonna happen. Saudi Arabia, yeah he could go for the money but we’ve seen with Jordan Henderson leaving Saudi and rumours about Benzema and Firmino that players and coaches aren’t really happy there.

“I think Jose could take a bit of a step back and think ‘if there’s a bit of an opportunity in the MLS, especially if it’s in LA’ he’d take it.”

Apart from taking charge of a national team, it appears that Mourinho has nothing really left to offer in club football in Europe.

Sice that interview back in 2011, he has won LaLiga with Real, the Premier League and EFL Cup with Chelsea, the Europa League and EFL Cup with Manchester United, and the Europa Conference League with Roma. He’s also coached Tottenham.

It’s now likely to be a bit of a waiting game as he weighs up his next move.