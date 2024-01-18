Jose Mourinho next club: Six jobs the former Man Utd, Chelsea boss could take after Roma sack

Following a 3-1 defeat away at AC Milan on Sunday where he was forced to watch from the stands, Jose Mourinho has been dismissed from his managerial role at Roma after three years in charge of the capital club.

The Portuguese manager has been either sacked or left by mutual consent in each of his last five jobs, with Roma being the latest to dismiss him.

Mourinho’s time in Rome was not without success though, as he helped Roma end their 11-year trophy drought by lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League title in the 2021/22 season, which was his first at the helm. He became the first manager to win all three UEFA continental competitions in the process.

The following year, he helped Roma reach the UEFA Europa League final, where they would eventually be defeated on penalties by serial winners Sevilla.

After a string of poor results which currently leaves Roma sitting in ninth place in the Serie A table, Mourinho was dismissed. Though, it is unlikely that we have seen the last of ‘The Special One’ just yet.

Newcastle United

For the first time since taking over at Newcastle, Eddie Howe is under some pressure to turn results around at St James’ Park.

The Saudi-owned club currently sit tenth in the Premier League and crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in what was a difficult group containing AC Milan, PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

Injuries have plagued the Magpies’ squad this campaign which has affected their form, though the ownership is unlikely to factor that in and will want immediate success, something they feel that Mourinho could give them.

The Portuguese manager complained about the lack of funds available whilst at Roma, which is something he is unlikely to encounter in the northeast of England.

It would be Mourinho’s fifth separate stint in England at his third different club after two spells in charge of Chelsea, one at Tottenham and one at Man United all had varying degrees of success.

England

A role which is often claimed as a poisoned chalice due to the lofty expectations and lack of positive results, the England job would be Mourinho’s first international challenge and one which would likely split opinions

Gareth Southgate has been at the helm of the English national team since late 2016 and has since led the Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and a quarter-final in 2022, as well as the final of Euro 2020 against Italy where they were defeated on penalties at Wembley Stadium.

Southgate is set to remain in charge for Euro 2024, though this could be his last chance to win silverware as manager of his nation, with frustration growing among supporters as the wait for a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup goes on.

Mourinho’s record for winning silverware at club level speaks for itself, though whether that can translate to international football remains to be seen.

Porto

A move which would overwhelm many with nostalgia, Porto won the Champions League in 2004 against all odds whilst Mourinho was in the dugout in what was just his second season in charge of the Portuguese giants.

They currently sit third in the Liga Portugal behind Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, whilst they progressed to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League where they will face Arsenal.

The last time Porto finished outside of the top two in the league was the 2015/16 season, so anything beneath that would represent a disappointing campaign.

Current manager Sergio Conceicao has been in charge since 2017 and has been routinely linked away since his appointment. Should Conceicao depart, it is thought that Mourinho would be high on the list as a replacement after twenty years away from the club.

Al-Shabab

It is not just players that have flocked to Saudi Arabia in recent times, with Marcelo Gallardo, Nuno Espirito Santo and Steven Gerrard all having taken up managerial positions in the gulf nation.

‘The Special One’ has previously admitted that he can see himself managing in the country at some point, with Al-Shabab reportedly ready to offer him the opportunity to do just that.

Any move would represent the first time that Mourinho has left Europe in either his managerial or playing career.

Al-Shabab currently sit 11th in the SPL table and the appointment of Mourinho would be a statement of intent for the rest of the league.

Chelsea

A third stint in west London is not out of the realms of possibility, considering that Mauricio Pochettino is struggling to get a tune out the current crop of players that have been afforded to him despite spending upwards of £1billion since Todd Boehly took over.

Chelsea have struggled to keep up with the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal this campaign, currently sitting ninth even though they have invested much more in their squad.

Todd Boehly is said to want more success than what has preceded so far considering his heavy investment.

If Pochettino continues to flatter to deceive, then we could see the special one have on last remontada at the Bridge in what would likely be his last job in English football.

Elsewhere in Saudi

If Al-Shabab fail to appoint Mourinho, then it is likely that he will end up at another club in the SPL at some stage.

Whilst the Portuguese may be holding out for another top European job before making the move to Asia, if nothing arises for him in the near future then a Saudi club seems his most likely destination.

Compatriot Nuno has already been and gone to the gulf nation, with immediate success a high priority for any club which is investing a significant amount money on staff, something which many feel Mourinho could offer.

The 60-year-old has had an illustrious career which has spanned over 20 years and he doesn’t seem to be done with the beautiful game just yet.