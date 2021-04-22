World Cup winner Rivaldo believes that Jose Mourinho’s next managerial job could be in South America, following his sacking by Tottenham this week.

Tottenham are looking ahead to a domestic cup final without the manager that guided them to Wembley. News of Mourinho’s sacking broke during the European Super League debacle, with a recent report revealing the Portuguese went out with an explosive eruption aimed at his former players.

Speculation has suggested Mourinho could be back in football with a LaLiga job.

However, Barcelona legend Rivaldo has heard otherwise and reckons the Special One could be Brazil-bound.

He told Betfair: “Mourinho was sacked from Tottenham on Monday despite having the chance to claim the EFL Cup on Sunday. I think the Spurs board preferred to take immediate action on the back of the club not showing relevant improvement going into the end of the season.

“I’m his friend and consider Jose Mourinho a great person. He’s a fantastic manager with nothing to prove. His phone should start ringing soon with new offers. I even heard about a potential move to a Brazilian club.

“This could be the perfect opportunity for a Brazilian club to try to make that huge signing. It would be a nice experience for Mourinho after so many years in Europe to try to impose his mastery on South America.”

The rise and fall of the European Super League

Rivaldo, like so many others, is not a fan of the project and has had his say on its collapse.

“We were all caught by surprise with the announcement of a new European Super League organised by 12 big European clubs that usually compete in UEFA competitions. But I think this competition shouldn’t go ahead and I firmly believe it won’t come alive, already we are seeing clubs come to their senses and pull out.

“For me, the clubs creating this new league showed a huge disrespect to other clubs and even to their own fans, who we all understand are firmly against it.

“It doesn’t make sense to limit elite European football to just 12 or 15 teams. European football is full of historical clubs, with others emerging from time to time.

“Clubs like PSG, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund aren’t in the original 12. And no one thinks they are weaker than those that are in, so, it would never become a fair competition. Especially since the founder members will always book their place in the competition no matter what their results would be.

“English Players and fans have already shown their revolt on the subject and I believe that the same will happen in Spain and Italy since it’s a very disrespectful decision for other contenders around the world.”

Rivaldo on Florentino Pérez

He said: “Real Madrid’s president is one of the main organisers and speakers in defence of the new league. But he only says what he says because is leading a powerful club like Madrid. He’s aware that he might generate more money in this Super League.

However, it’s a disrespect to other clubs in Spain like Sevilla or Valencia. They often need UEFA money awards to get some extra income.

“He is creating a war with FIFA and UEFA. Those organisations are considering banning some players from their competitions. That could mean that international teams might play the Euros or World Cups without some of their biggest stars because they play for some of those clubs involved in the new Super League.

“This might turn our football into a chaos and that’s why I refuse the possibility of this going ahead. There’s plenty of people against it including managers and players of the clubs involved. That shows how controversial this proposed move is.

“For me, UEFA competitions are well organised and distribute enough money to help the clubs. But of course, some major clubs want more. Personally, I see this as a great disrespect for opponents, fans and all the football world.”

Time for Barcelona to depart

Rivaldo also believes the time has come for Barcelona to abort the European Super League.

He said: “I’m not sure if Barcelona was already in this new Super League before Juan Laporta’s election. But I think that with the new presidency they should consider leaving the organisation. I don’t think Barça fans would like creating an elite league no matter what their results would be.

“Furthermore, Real Madrid seems to be one of the main organisers of this. I don’t believe Barcelona fans will like to be linked to their rival club. The situation promises to create a revolution in European football – for the worse in my opinion.”