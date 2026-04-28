Jose Mourinho is in line for a return to Real Madrid

Florentino Perez wants to appoint Jose Mourinho as Alvaro Arbeloa’s replacement at Real Madrid, David Ornstein has revealed, despite Jurgen Klopp being heavily linked with the job.

Arbeloa looks set to be sacked by Perez at the end of the season, as the Spaniard has failed to turn things around following Xabi Alonso’s exit in January. Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Real Betis on Friday saw Barcelona go 11 points clear at the top of LaLiga.

Los Blancos lost 6-4 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, too. Despite signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024, Real Madrid have gone two seasons without a trophy.

Numerous outlets have reported that Klopp is Perez’s No 1 candidate to take over this summer. The Liverpool hero currently works as a director for Red Bull but could be tempted back onto the touchline with the offer of an elite job.

However, in a stunning twist, Ornstein has confirmed that Mourinho has burst into the frame to return to Madrid.

Club president Perez has installed Mourinho as his ‘favoured candidate’ to take charge next season.

Numerous senior officials at the Bernabeu are ‘opposed’ to Mourinho’s return, as he has not been as successful in recent years and is an increasingly abrasive figure.

But Perez is leading Madrid’s pursuit of a new manager, and this has seriously improved Mourinho’s chances of heading back to the Spanish capital.

The 63-year-old is currently in charge of Benfica. His contract runs for another year but includes a €3million (£2.6m) break clause which can be activated 10 days after the end of the season.

In addition to Mourinho and Klopp, Perez is keen to speak with Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps.

Zidane led Madrid to three consecutive Champions League triumphs from 2016-2018, but he is eyeing the France job next.

Deschamps will leave his role after the World Cup, setting up potential talks with Madrid.

Perez and Mourinho maintain a great relationship following the Portuguese’s first spell at the Bernabeu.

Mourinho was brought in to disrupt Pep Guardiola’s incredible success as Barcelona boss, and he succeeded in sparking chaos in Catalonia.

Mourinho won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana during three years in Spain. His side set the league points record in 2011-12, winning the title with an incredible 100 points.

He caused Guardiola so much anguish that he was forced to take a one-year sabbatical after leaving Barca in 2012.

Mourinho has won two Champions League crowns and league titles in Spain, England, Italy and Portugal.

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Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid is risky

However, his influence on elite football has declined in recent years, which means the move could be risky.

Yes, Mourinho has the confidence to deal with Madrid’s biggest stars, but it might not end well if he decides to play too defensively.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss will also have an awkward reunion with Vinicius Junior.

Mourinho caused controversy in February when he tried to justify Gianluca Prestianni’s alleged racism by saying Vinicius had provoked the abuse with his goal celebration.

Mourinho subsequently said he is ‘completely opposed to any kind of discrimination’, while Prestianni has been handed a six-game ban for homophobic conduct.

Mourinho’s first potential signing as Madrid boss has already been named.