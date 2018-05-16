Mourinho offers Serie A’s best-paid player transfer to Man Utd

Leonardo Bonucci is high up Manchester United’s summer target list and Jose Mourinho has made contact with the centre-back, according to a report.

Mourinho has offered the 31-year-old Italy defender a move to Old Trafford this summer, according to Tuttosport.

Bonucci only moved from Juventus to AC Milan last summer for €42million on a five-year contract to make his Serie A’s best-paid player.

However, his time in Milan has not been as successful as he would have wanted and last year Gazzetta dello Sport and La Repubblica reported the Azzurri star was not content with life at the San Siro and was considering a possible transfer away from the club at the end of the campaign.

Milan dismissed the speculation surrounding the player, who was believed to be a target for Chelsea last summer.

“In a nutshell, these really are inadmissible allegations. The reality is that Leo has already informally denied them. Not only that, he’ll do it formally too.

“Bonucci totally believes in the Milan project, and this just proves that pre-Christmas stories are absolutely based on nothing. The Rossoneri captain is working hard, just like all his teammates, in the ritiro to redeem himself and the whole of Milan, who are in a very negative position,” read a statement in December.

However, Milan’s financial troubles mean they are likely to offload at least one big-name player.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been tipped to move on, but Mourinho’s call to Bonucci could well open a new soption for the Rossoneri, who are sixth in the Serie A table and have qualified for the Europa League.

AC Milan are unlikely to listen to offers below last summer’s purchase price, but they could be open to loan the player with an obligation to buy.