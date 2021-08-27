Mourinho open to departure as Watford eye Roma midfielder

Jose Mourinho could allow a midfielder to leave Roma in the final days of the transfer window, amid interest from Premier League side Watford.

The Portuguese has made a number of changes at the Stadio Olimpico since taking over. English striker Tammy Abraham has arrived from Chelsea for £34million. The club also signed Rui Patricio from Wolves.

In terms of outgoings, Alessandro Florenzi and Cengiz Under have been allowed to leave on loan. They have joined AC Milan and Marseille respectively.

Brazilian centre-back Juan Jesus has linked up with Napoli after being released.

However, Mourinho looks set to make more alterations before the transfer window closes next week.

At a recent press conference, the manager was asked if he was content with his squad.

He responded: “Do you know a coach who is satisfied with their squad? Maybe Pochettino [of PSG], nobody else.”

One player who is trying to push through an exit is French midfielder Steven N’zonzi.

Italian source Il Tempo (via RomaPress) claim that Watford are interested in signing him.

Their approach has so far been an ‘explorative enquiry’, as they weigh up the pros and cons of a move.

One potential problem would be the 32-year-old’s wages. He earns a reported £101,000 a week in the Italian capital and wants that fee to remain the same at his next club.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Signing N’zonzi would force Watford to break their wage structure. They currently have no players who take home more than £100,000 a week. Striker Troy Deeney is their top earner on £77,000 a week.

When asked about N’zonzi recently, Mourinho said: “He is a quality player, but as long as the door to the transfer market is not closed, there is the possibility that someone will go and someone else will enter.”

The report goes on to state that offloading N’zonzi is the ‘priority’ for Roma. Team-mate Javier Pastore is also up for sale.

Watford launch bid for Spurs midfielder

N’zonzi isn’t the only midfielder to be targeted by the Hornets. Trusted source Fabrizio Romano writes that they have opened talks with Spurs over the signing of Moussa Sissoko.

The player is surplus to requirements following the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Giovani Lo Celso are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Romano claims that Spurs are working on the exit. A sale before Tuesday is thought to be ‘possible’.

Sissoko originally joined the club for £31.5m back in August 2016.

READ MORE: Watford bolster squad with signing of midfielder who featured at Euro 2020