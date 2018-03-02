Jose Mourinho opens up on Zlatan’s future plans

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United at the end of the current Premier League season.

The 36-year-old striker has been the subject of constant speculation about his future this season, with links to the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer continuing to bubble along.

Ibrahimovic was released in the summer after suffering a serious knee injury, but impressive rehabilitation saw him re-signed in August.

The Swedish veteran managed seven appearances before his knee complaint flared up in December and Mourinho expects the striker to move onto pastures new in the summer.

“For Zlatan we all think it’s his last season at Manchester United,” Mourinho said.

Mourinho added: “And it will be a very personal decision for him to play or to stop.

“I think he won the right of choosing his life, his future, such an amazing player with such an amazing career that only that awful injury in the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons that he could and should have had with us.

“This season has been really difficult for him. Is he injured? No, he’s not injured. Does he feel totally happy, totally ready and totally convinced that he’s in a condition to help the team? In this moment, no, but he’s such an honest guy and such a champion.

“He only wants to be back with that feeling of ‘I’m totally ready for it’, so he’s working hard and hopefully his evolution brings him to that level where he wants to have a positive answer.”

