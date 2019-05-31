Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has identified the two players he feels will prove key to glory for either Liverpool or Tottenham in Saturday’s Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side go head to head with Mauricio Pochettino’s troops at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night for the right to be crowned champions of Europe – you can read our comprehensive guide to the Champions League final right here.

Looking ahead to the match, Mourinho was asked to name one player from each team he feels are most likely to settle the match in either teams’ favour.

“If I had to choose one, fundamentally in this last phase of growth, it would be [Virgil] Van Dijk,” Mourinho told Eleven Sports. “For Tottenham, because they made the final without Harry Kane, I would say [Christian] Eriksen.”

Mourinho has been quite vocal in the build-up to the match, appearing to pile the pressure on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the showpiece in Madrid.

However, the Portuguese insists neither side can be considered favourites when the action kicks-off in front of the watching world on Saturday evening.

“I always say that the team that had something extraordinary on their way to the final is the team that is a little further ahead,” said Mourinho.

“The curious thing about this final is that the two arrive in an absolutely incredible way.

“They arrive there almost like titans, completely convinced that they are going to destroy their rival, it has everything to be a final with two teams completely convinced that ‘the trophy is mine’.”

Van Dijk, meanwhile, has also been singled out for special praise by alongside two Reds teammates by the club’s chairman Tom Werner.

