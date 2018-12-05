Jose Mourinho pokes fun at long-unbeaten Arsenal run

Jose Mourinho expects Arsenal to provide his Manchester United side with a stern test on Wednesday night – but could not resist suggesting their long, unbeaten run has been aided by the help of some easy Europa League fixtures.

Unai Emery’s side are currently unbeaten in their last 19 matches in all competitions, including five matches in the Europa League, and defeated Tottenham 4-2 in a thrilling north London derby on Sunday.

Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening and Mourinho is ready for a tough match against Unai Emery’s side as they will be able to call on “fresh” players because of their Europa League adventure.

“It’s a very difficult match for us,” admitted Mourinho. “We play against a good team in a good moment with a good run of results [but] without the accumulation of matches because they play Europa.

“When you play Europa League you normally play with second choices and you can give a good rest to your [first team] players compared to those in the Champions League, where we have to play in the maximum of our potential.

“It’s an accumulation of matches and you arrive in December where many teams pay the price for that.

“When you play Europa – I have done that – it’s not the motivation for the club but it’s good to develop the team and to have people fresh.

“Plus the confidence of the good results because when you play Europa you have good results because you win easily. Very difficult match for us but very difficult match for them in spite of our problems, with players, with selections in spite of that it won’t be easy.”