Jose Mourinho is reported to have turned down the chance to take Donny van de Beek to Roma, leaving the player facing more uncertainty over his Manchester United future.

The 24-year-old started only four Premier League games last season following his £40m move from Ajax. And the Dutchman has begun the new campaign in a familiar pickle – as an unused substitute in United’s opening fixtures against Leeds, Southampton and Wolves.

He was left out of the Holland squad this week for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. As a result, national team manager Louis Van Gaal has told Van De Beek he needs to play games in order to be considered again.

However, his prospects of securing a move to kickstart his career this month suffered a blow on deadline day.

United have completed what many see as the perfect transfer window. Having signed long-term targets Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, they also brought back club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils have also lightened their load by moving Daniel James on to Leeds for a fee of around £25million.

But their efforts to further offload an unwanted star have failed, having seen Roma reportedly reject Van de Beek.

As per Laroma24.it, Roma general manager Tiago Pinto was contacted over the possibility of a season-long loan deal for the Dutch midfielder.

They claim they were offered the chance to sign the Dutchman on loan. Any deal, however, is not thought to contain any option to buy. They were told they could sign Van de Beek without a loan fee were they to cover the entirity of his salary for the season.

However, Mourinho reportedly turned down the offer, with the Dutchman not fitting the profile of midfielder he’s seeking at Roma.

And with no other suitor emerging, it means the midfielder will be forced to stay at Old Trafford for now. Indeed, the Dutchman will now stay at United until January 2022 at the earliest.

And that will be of further frustration for a player still struggling to recapture the form he showed in Holland.

Explaining the dilemma he has with Van de Beek, Van Gaal told the player he needs to play more.

“I called Donny van de Beek yesterday. I’ve told him that he needs to start playing games.

I did not speak with any manager of my players. Maybe it’s logical to talk with them, but I haven’t done it.

“I spoke (with Van de Beek) last night for 45 minutes, but I am not going to tell you anything. This is between Donny and me. I am capable of advising players.”

Solskjaer makes Van de Beek promise

While he appears a long way down United’s pecking order, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised Van de Beek he will get game time.

“Of course we started against Leeds with a team we picked and a 5-1 win was, of course, justification for the team selection,” said the United boss.

“We move to the next one. Scott (McTominay) couldn’t play and Nemanja (Matic) was our best player in pre-season. That’s why I chose Nemanja, he’s been terrific.

“Donny has worked hard, he’s done really well. He will get his chances when the season gets going.

“We had Carabao Cup games, a game every four days. We’ve had a week every game, I can’t say any other way we made the decision when you start as well as you do you don’t wanna rotate too much, that was the decision. Nemanja started ahead of Donny.”

