Jose Mourinho ‘ready’ to return to management with club where he’d reunite with Tottenham hero

Jose Mourinho is preparing for his next job

Jose Mourinho is eyeing a quick return to management via a first experience of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, it has been revealed, as pressure grows on former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel there.

Bayern lost 3-0 on Saturday to Bayer Leverkusen, the team most likely to end their long run of consecutive Bundesliga titles. Indeed, Xabi Alonso’s side are now five points clear at the top of the table.

And according to Bild, Mourinho is primed and ready to take the Bayern job if they decide Tuchel is not up to the task.

Mourinho was sacked by Roma last month after winning just one of his last five games with the club he had previously led to Europa Conference League glory in 2022.

There has been much speculation about Mourinho’s next move ever since. TEAMtalk summarised it all in a feature of six jobs he could take next.

For example, we revealed that he was under consideration by Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, which was later backed up by other sources even though no appointment followed.

Somewhat surprisingly, there have been recent claims he could consider a return to either Manchester United or Chelsea.

But Christian Falk has revealed via Bild that Bayern are the club Mourinho is making himself available for.

“I heard he’s learning German,” Falk said. “He has flirted with the office in the past. He would be ready.”

Mourinho has never managed in Germany before, but the 61-year-old may now be waiting to see what Bayern do with Tuchel.

The former Chelsea boss took the Bayern job in March 2023 following the departure of Julian Nagelsmann and led the club to their 11th consecutive league title after a dramatic final day that culminated in them topping the table on goal difference.

Bayern are second in the league this season and have also reached the Champions League knockout stage, but Tuchel has suffered two defeats within his past five games.

He is still under contract with Bayern for next season as well, unless they decide to make a change.

Despite all their domestic dominance, Bayern haven’t stuck with a manager for three seasons since Pep Guardiola’s reign between 2013 and 2016.

If they decide to hand the reins to Mourinho, it would reunite him with his former Tottenham players Harry Kane and Eric Dier, who joined Bayern in the summer and January respectively.

Kane previously enjoyed working under Mourinho, claiming they had a “great relationship” back in 2021 just after Tottenham dismissed the Special One.

The England captain has been a success in Germany since his summer exit from Spurs, scoring 28 goals from 28 games so far.

His tallies for Tottenham under Mourinho were 45 goals from 62 games, and perhaps Kane could work with the legendary Portuguese tactician again.

Is Mourinho’s German studying a sign of Bayern move?

Mourinho actually started learning German in 2019, in between his spells with Man Utd and Tottenham.

At the time, it was purely out of his passion for linguistics, rather than with any future employment in mind.

“It’s difficult man,” he told Sky Sports at the time. “Wow. It’s difficult.

“For a Portuguese guy to learn Spanish, Italian that’s nice and easy. My French and English not difficult at all.

“German is hard. When I am back in London in September, I will go two or three times a week to try.

“But honestly, I am not thinking about going to the Bundesliga. No club is waiting for me. Nobody knocking my door, not at all. It’s just what can I do? German? Russian?

“I like to learn, I like to study, I like to have some objectives and I’m going to try. At least the basics would be nice.”

Whether the motivation might have changed now should become clearer over the coming months.

