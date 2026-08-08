Real Madrid reach decision on selling Trent Alexander-Arnold amid Liverpool return calls

Real Madrid have made up their mind on whether or not they will sell Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer transfer window, according to a report, amid calls for Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola to bring the England international back to Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

The England international right-back was expected to be a star for Real Madrid last season, but he had injury issues and faced competition for a place in the starting line-up.

Managerial changes at Madrid did not help Alexander-Arnold either, as the 27-year-old endured a largely underwhelming debut campaign at (arguably?) the biggest club in the world.

To make matters worse, Madrid signed Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan this summer.

New Madrid manager Jose Mourinho will now have Dumfries and Alexander-Arnold fighting for the right-back spot in his starting line-up.

Liverpool urged to bring back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Amid the current situation, former Aston Villa striker and talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has called for Liverpool manager Iraola to bring Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT on August 3: “What’s crazy is when you look at Liverpool now, they need him.

“They need Trent more than they needed him before.

“Because now, yes, [Sadio] Mane, and [Mohamed] Salah, and [Roberto] Firmino did start to get in the box maybe.

“But you’ve got your number nine, your focal point now, no Salah anymore.”

The pundit continued: “Isak is the main guy. What does he need? Great delivery. He’s not going to get that from [Jeremie] Frimpong.

“Frimpong’s a wing-back who’s quick and he can get past a couple of players.

“He can’t defend. I’ve seen him defend one v one, can’t defend. His final ball is horrendous.

“So even like Isak’s probably thinking I need some better delivery from that right hand side.”

Former Chelsea and Villa midfielder Andy Townsend, too, believes that Liverpool should make a move for Alexander-Arnold, who was left out of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Townsend said on talkSPORT: “He doesn’t need another season like he had last time.

“That would have been a big disappointment to him.

“Secretly, he would have been a little hurt that it never happened, he never really got going and had a few injury issues.

“I think Liverpool should, if they can get any deal done for him on a loan basis for a season, whatever those fees are now, up to £10million for a season, I wouldn’t turn your nose up at that to get that boy back through the door.

“He is top, top drawer.”

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Real Madrid will NOT sell Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication AS has relayed these comments and has made it clear that Mourinho wants Alexander-Arnold to stay at Madrid, who have no plans to sell the 27-year-old.

AS stated on August 8 that ‘Real Madrid have no intention of selling Trent’.

The report added: ‘Mourinho considers him very important to his system and believes he can rediscover his best form to help the team win major titles again this season.’

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