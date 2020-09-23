Mourinho rejects PSG talk by offering Dele Alli Tottenham promise

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is adamant Dele Alli will still be at the club when the transfer window shuts.

The midfielder was left out of the squad for Sunday’s win; a decision that appeared to shock the Tottenham squad.

Dele has since emerged as a possible target for PSG and talks over a move are said to be underway. Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are also thought to be keen.

But any hopes they had of pinching the England man away from Spurs on the cheap has been wiped out by Daniel Levy.

The Spurs chief is a notoriously-tough negotiator and he won’t allow a man he once rated in the £100m-bracket to leave for a song.

Indeed, the likelihood of Tottenham receiving anything near their current valuation for Dele in these Covid-embattled times seems remote.

Instead, there was talk that Levy could sanction a season-long loan deal for the England man.

However, Mourinho is insistent that chances will still be afforded to Dele.

To prove the point, he will travel to North Macedonia for the Europa League third-round qualifying clash against Shkendija on Thursday.

After being subbed at half-time during the opening game of the season against Everton, Alli was not featured since.

Mourinho has now moved to reassure Dele he remains part of his plans. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Shkendija clash, he was also keen to rubbish exit claims.

“I always told that he will have his opportunities,” Mourinho said of Alli.

“I always told that it is no problem at all to have him and – like every other player – performances are important.

“He is coming, he has a chance to play and it will be important to play, it will be important for him to perform.”

Double Tottenham deal mooted

Tottenham have opened talks with Inter Milan about the chances of signing defender Milan Skriniar, according to reports.

Skriniar has proved a key figure for Inter since his arrival at San Siro in 2017. He has made 128 appearances in that time, but his future at the club looks uncertain.

Inter boss Antonio Conte dropped the Slovakian towards the end of last season, with Skriniar seemingly unable to fit into the Italian’s three-man defensive system.

Previous reports have touted Spurs’ interest in a deal and, according to Fabrizio Romano (via Twitter), the move remains a possibility.

Tottenham have opened talks with Inter, with Skriniar one of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho’s “favourite” targets.

However, the price of a transfer remains the sticking point. Inter want £55million for the 25-year-old, with Conte keen to raise funds to bring in new additions.

Spurs, though, are unwilling to pay that much and, as such, it remains unclear if talks will progress.

Another Serie A star – this time a striker – is also on Tottenham’s radar.

Read more here…