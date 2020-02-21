Jose Mourinho reveals proposed date for return of Moussa Sissoko

Jose Mourinho has given some rare some positive news on the injury front regarding Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

The Frenchman sustained a knee injury in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day and was forced to have surgery.

The former Newcastle star has been working his way back to fitness at Hotspur Way over the past couple of weeks and is now out of the gym and continuing his rehabilitation on the pitch.

Spurs revealed back in January that Sissoko had been due to return to training alongside his team-mates at the start of April but it would appear that could be back sooner than expected.

Mourinho was quizzed at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Chelsea clash about when exactly the 30-year-old could be back in action.

“I think Moussa will give us some matches this season,” he said. “He went outside, started a bit. Next week he will have a different stage of recovery.”

The early return of Sissoko would be a huge boost for Spurs, given how busy April could be if they are still the Champions League and FA Cup.

Spurs start the month with an away game at Sheffield United, before facing further league games against Everton, Bournemouth and north London rivals Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Chris Smalling has revealed that he would like to negotiate a permanent transfer to Roma at the end of the season.

The defender has revived his career during his loan away from Manchester United this season, hugely impressing in 25 appearances in all competitions.

While Roma are eager to keep hold of him on a permanent basis, his form may have been almost too good – pricing them out of a potential move.

That had led to murmurs of interest from elsewhere in the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton both keen on signing the 30-year-old.

However, the centre-back has dealt a blow to them by revealing he is hoping for discussions with Roma at the end of the season. Read more…