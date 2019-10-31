Jose Mourinho reveals terms for return amid Arsenal rumours

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is looking for an ambitious project and a club that plays to win as he eyes a return to management.

The former Manchester United chief has been linked with the Arsenal job in recent weeks, as pressure continues to mount on current Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Mourinho is said to be keen on taking the reins in north London and becoming the first manager to enjoy domestic success with three different sides in the Premier League.

Emery, who watched on as his side twice blew a lead to lose 5-4 on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, is not said to be in immediate danger of losing his job.

But should the Gunners board be considering Mourinho as a possible replacement, the Portuguese has very clearly pointed out what he is looking for in his next club in an interview on The Coaches’ Voice.

Mourinho said: “The only thing that I know is what I don’t want, and what I don’t want is crystal clear. What I want, the general profile of course, but I can’t say clubs or countries.

“I am quite pathological in this sense that I have to play to win, and then if I win or I don’t win that’s my problem, and the players’ and the club’s and the structure.

“But I need a project where the feeling is I play to win.

“If someone gives me a wonderful, incredible, amazing, 10-year contract and tells me ‘the objective of the team is to stay in the first part of the table, if you finish seventh or eighth or ninth it is perfect, that’s not for me.

“That’s my nature. Of course sometimes I remember what I won before, but it’s not me, so my next is to fight to win.”

