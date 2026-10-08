Fabrizio Romano reveals Jose Mourinho ‘order’ about selling Real Madrid star after Arsenal contact

Fabrizio Romano has reported whether Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is willing to offload Rodrygo in the January transfer window, as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta remain keen on the winger.

On September 16, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal are in ‘contact’ with Rodrygo’s camp.

Arsenal were exploring a potential deal for Rodrygo for the summer transfer window before he suffered an ACL tear against Getafe in March 2026.

That put an end to any chances of the winger swapping Estadio Bernabeu for the Emirates Stadium, but sources have told us that Arsenal remain keen on a 2027 deal.

Rodrygo is still on the sidelines, but we understand that the Brazilian winger hopes to be back to full fitness by Christmas.

Madrid manager Mourinho, though, is not keen on Rodrygo leaving the team in the middle of the season, according to transfer guru Romano.

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Real Madrid want Rodrygo to stay

The Italian journalist claimed that Madrid have told the winger’s camp that he will stay part of Mourinho’s set-up for the rest of the season.

Romano wrote on Apuestasonline.net: “Real Madrid’s intentions regarding Rodrygo are clear: the club has already informed the player’s representatives that it will not entertain loan offers in January.

“The forward is in the final stages of his recovery from the serious injury that prevented him from playing in the last World Cup, and the order from the coaching staff, led by Jose Mourinho, is clear: to have him fully fit for the second half of the season.”

Rodrygo wants Real Madrid stay

Last month, Romano said that Rodrygo himself is keen on staying at Real Madrid until next summer at least.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Now, what I can say is that for sure, the mission for Rodrygo is to return to the pitch.

“Rodrygo wants to get back on the pitch, get in the best conditions possible.

“There is a feeling he can be ahead of time in terms of schedule to be back as soon as possible.

“There was an original indication of February as the right month to see Rodrygo back on the pitch.

“Now the feeling at Real Madrid is that by the end of 2026, let’s say December, maybe January, he could be already available for Jose Mourinho.

“Obviously, they will not force anything because they want Rodrygo to be 100% fit after the serious injury he suffered.

“On Arsenal, for sure, he’s a player they wanted in summer 2025, but was not possible.

“In summer 2025, the real possibility for Rodrygo Goes was Manchester City.

“Manchester City at that point were considering Rodrygo if Savinho left the club, but Savinho ended up staying and then he joined Tottenham this summer.

“So, at the moment about Arsenal, I cannot say anything else there is not appreciation.

“Obviously, they like the player, but now is not time for movements because in January nothing will happen. Rodrygo will stay.

“In the summer, is way too early to predict anything.

“What I can guarantee is that Rodrygo is really grateful with Real Madrid for how they are helping him and trusting him and believing in him, despite a difficult moment in terms of injury.

“And so, at the moment, the situation remains under control.”

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