Jose Mourinho sacked: Roma owners make 65-word statement as Newcastle, England rumours swirl

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Roma some six months before his contract was due to expire and amid fresh speculation linking the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss with the Newcastle and England hotseats.

The 60-year-old has been in charge of the Serie A side since May 2021 and led the club to UEFA Conference League glory in his first season – maintaining his record of winning a trophy at every club he’s managed with the exception of Tottenham – as well as the Europa League final a year later.

But following a run of just one win from their last five games, and with Roma having slipped to ninth in Serie A, the axe has now fallen on Mourinho‘s reign. His last game in charge was a dismal 3-1 defeat to AC Milan on Sunday.

In a short statement, the club’s owners, Dan and Ryan Friedkin, thanked the Portuguese for his efforts during his time at the Stadio Olimpico.

“We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club. We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho’s deal due to expire at the end of the season, but they have chosen to part company now and despite the controversial coach making clear his wish to extend his stay in the Italian capital.

READ MORE ~ The most successful managers in football history by trophies won: Ferguson, Guardiola, Mourinho…

Mourinho linked with Newcastle, England and another former club

Speculation will now swirl over which club appoints Mourinho next, with links to Newcastle well documented.

The 60-year-old has also been linked of late to the Brazil job, while we exclusively revealed back in October that he has already thrown his hat into the ring to succeed Gareth Southgate as England coach.

Southgate’s contract is due to expire after Euro 2024 and he is widely expected to step down regardless of how England – currently second favourites to win the competition behind France – fare.

Now he has left Roma, those rumours will only gather pace with all the cards seeming to fall in line.

In addition, Mourinho is also being strongly linked with a return to Porto, the club where he made his name and led them to Champions League glory way back in 2004 and a success that led to his appointment by Chelsea.

However, the strongest rumours of all see Mourinho being tipped for a Premier League return with Newcastle.

Despite a meteroic rise underr Eddie Howe, the Magpies are struggling this season having been dumped out of the Champions League at the first hurdle and currently sitting a lowly 10th in the Premier League after suffering six losses in their last seven games.

While there are mitigating circumstances for their struggles – not least a terrible injury list – the removal of Howe as manager would certainly be an unpopular move among the Newcastle faithful as this article testifies.

Mourinho comments on Newcastle links

Nonetheless, speculation that Mourinho is being lined up to replace him will intensify in the wake of his sacking at Roma.

Asked about the rumours just last month and in wake of his links to future with Roma, Mourinho appeared to suggest he only saw a future in the Italian capital.

“I will tell you something I have not yet said, because I did not want to say it. I want to continue at Roma. I want to continue here. If I continue at Roma, we need to really think about what we can do with the FFP limitations,” he said on December 18.

“Perhaps it is better to work with young players and develop for the future rather than with some players who have nothing more to develop. I want to continue and we perhaps ought to think about it in a different way.

“I know the dimensions of this team, when everyone is available, we have sufficient quality to fight it out. We didn’t finish fourth last season because we reached a European final and were too stretched out. Without fundamental players, obviously it is difficult.”

Asked if negotiations had been with Roma yet over an extension, he added: “We have not talked about it. You are the first person I have said this to. When the fans see their team play the way we did today, there is not much to love. How many kilometres did they travel to see this team, to cheer us on for 92 minutes?

“They are special and it would be difficult to split from these fans. If I was to separate from them, it would never be my own choice. Never.”

Clearly Mourinho may well have known the writing was on the wall and it remains to be seen where the Portuguese firebrand will wind up next.

DON’T MISS: Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle collapses despite brutal injury blow; three Prem sides ready to strike Man City deal