Jose Mourinho sanctions big January bid for Mesut Ozil

Jose Mourinho will make an official move for long-term target Mesut Ozil this January, according to reports.

The Mirror believe Mourinho has been given the go ahead by club officials to make a bid of up to £35m for the Arsenal midfielder.

The same report claims United will still have an uphill battle to sign the German, as despite being out-of-contract in the summer, Arsene Wenger is reluctant to sell during the transfer window.

It is believed that Mourinho would prefer to wait until the summer, but is wary of a potential auction with European giants PSG and Bayern Munich both ready to make a move.