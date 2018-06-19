Jose Mourinho says what Russia have to do stop Mohamed Salah
Jose Mourinho has praised Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ahead of Egypt’s World Cup clash with Russia tonight.
Mourinho famously sold Salah when in charge of Chelsea, and after a successful spell in Italy the 26-year-old has gone on to shine for Liverpool.
Previewing Egypt’s second World Cup game, Mourinho described Salah as a dangerous player.
The Manchester United manager told Russia Today: “Egypt has, I don’t want to say the fastest, but I have to say, one of the fastest players in the world.
“With the ball, without the ball, he can dribble, he can attack spaces behind defenders.
“Because of this, I think Russia have to drop the block back.
“They have to react better when they lose the ball because they conceded a little bit against a very naïve team, a team without any physical power and Egypt can hurt them.”
Egypt lost their opening Group A game to Uruguay after a late goal from Jose Gimenez.
Star man Salah was left out of the side for that game as he continued his recovery from a shoulder injury, but he is expected to return to the lineup tonight.