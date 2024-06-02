Jose Mourinho sends fans into a frenzy after announcing his next managerial role

Jose Mourinho has been unveiled as the new Fenerbahce manager

Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho will return to the dugout in next season’s Turkish Super Lig after he was unveiled as the new manager of Fenerbahce on Saturday night.

Mourinho sent a video message to Fenerbahce fans that was sent out through the club’s social media channels which confirmed his appointment.

The former Real Madrid and Roma boss had indicated late on Saturday that the deal was yet to be confirmed.

Mourinho has signed a two-year contract with the Turkish club to clinch his return to football for the first time since he was sacked by Roma in January.

In a video posted to the club’s X account, Mourinho said: “Merhaba [Hello] Fenerbahce fans! See you tomorrow at Kadikoy and let’s start our journey together.”

Fenerbahce roll out the red carpet for Special One Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahce will make an event of the unveiling of Mourinho, who they hope will be the man to guide them to the Super Lig title which they narrowly missed out on last season.

The Istanbul club were pipped by local rivals Galatasaray by just three points but the failure to win the league saw Ismail Kartal removed from the top job.

The announcement of Mourinho comes just days after Fenerbahce confirmed that they were in talks with the Champions League-winning coach.

“Negotiations have started with Jose Mario Dos Santos Mourinho Felix for the position of coach,” the club said in a statement on 31 May.

Mourinho also teased his next move with a social media post of his own, which showed a packed suitcase and an image with a ‘Google search’ of the query “How to say ‘Special One’ in Turkish.”#

Fenerbahce followed up the video message from Mourinho with confirmation that the trainer would be introduced to fans at a special event at their Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

“Saracoglu is waiting for its new coach José Mourinho and its great fans at 7pm,” the message read.

When joining the broadcast team for the Champions League final Mourinho wasn’t terribly subtle in publicising his contact with the Turkish club when asked by TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand who his most famous phone contact was.

“At this moment? The president of Fenerbahce,” Mourinho replied in comments that made it clear that his mind was made up at that point.

