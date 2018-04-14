Jose Mourinho sends Man Utd spies to check out left-back prospect

Jose Mourinho has reportedly sent Manchester United scouts to watch Celtic’s Kieran Tierney in action against Rangers this weekend.

The 20-year-old has been strongly recommended to Mourinho by club scouts, with the United chief actively looking to bring in a new left-back over the summer.

Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian look certain to quit Old Trafford at the end of the season, with United strongly linked to moves for England stars Danny Rose and Ryan Bertrand.

But according to the Daily Mail, Mourinho travelled to Glasgow last month on a scouting mission to watch Scotland’s clash with Costa Rica, only for Tierney to pull out of the squad through injury.

United scouts are, however, expected to be in attendance again for the Scottish Cup semi-final between the Old Firm rivals on Sunday.

Tierney is not considered to be as polished as Rose or Bertrand but is only 20 and is considered to be a better long-term prospect for the Red Devils.

And with Ashley Young still going strong and being handed a one-year contract extension, Tierney would be allowed to develop at his own pace and would not need to be thrown into the daily grind of the Premier League straight away.