Jose Mourinho has ruled out the prospect of Tottenham completing the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in January.

Reports over the summer claimed that Spurs had agreed personal terms with the Portugal playmaker following an incredible last campaign in which he scored 20 goals and laid on 13 assists.

However, it was confirmed last week that Fernandes had signed a new four-year contract at Sporting, who he joined from Sampdoria in 2017, which included an updated £85m release clause.

Speaking on the subject of Fernandes, Mourinho told Sport TV: “We are different club at this level.

“We are not a club that is going to make big transfers in the market, nor is it going towards players who are already developed or at a certain level of expectation, also economically.

“I would definitely say no because Bruno (Fernandes) is a player of a level and value that is not for us.”

The news is somewhat of a surprise given that Spurs are in the market for midfield reinforcements due to the impending exit of Christian Eriksen, who has already told Mourinho that he will leave on a free when his contract runs out next summer.

Manchester United also kept a close eye on the progress of Fernandes, only to opt against making a bid for the player, and are unlikely to alter their position given the rise of his exit clause.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have the option to sign on-loan midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for €32million in January, according to Real Betis CEO Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan.

Lo Celso joined Spurs on loan from Betis prior to the start of the season, with Estadio Deportivo recently stating that former boss Mauricio Pochettino was the one who pushed for the signing.

If they qualify for the Champions League again, Tottenham would have to make the transfer permanent for €40m but they also have the option to push the deal through for €32m in the new year.

But with Jose Mourinho replacing Pochettino last month, there are now doubts over whether Lo Celso will even get the game time to warrant a permanent switch. Read more…