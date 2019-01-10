Jose Mourinho speaks out amid rumours club offered him blank cheque

Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is not in talks to take over Portuguese side Benfica, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Mourinho was axed as United boss last month in the wake of the club’s worst ever start to a Premier League season and amid a flurry of rows with some senior stars. Paul Pogba’s brother has already spoken out about the issues that existed between the duo.

But Mourinho’s exile from football could be short-lived – if ambitious Benfica president Vieira gets his way.

Vieira axed Rui Vitoria last week with Benfica third in the Portuguese league, six points behind leaders Porto.

Bruno Lage is currently in caretaker charge at Estadio da Luz, but Vieira has left open the possibility for Mourinho to take over.

“For now, Bruno Lage is the coach of Benfica,” he told Portuguese broadcaster SIC. “There will be news next week.

“I am his [Mourinho’s] friend. Who would not like to have Mourinho? [But] I have not talked to him.

“If he says yes tomorrow, he’ll be here at the drop of a hat. Money is no issue for Benfica.”

Mourinho confirmed that contact has not been made, and went on to essentially rule himself out of taking the Benfica job.

He has told Correio da Manha TV : “I do not like feeding news stories, but I have no intention of working in Portugal.

“The best way to respect a great club [Benfica] and a great president is to say that I was not approached.”

