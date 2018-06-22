Jose Mourinho steps up bid to land shock Tottenham left-back target

Manchester United have reportedly stepped their interest in Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, who is also a major target for Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho’s hunt for a new left-back is one of the worst kept secrets in football, as the Red Devils boss looks to replace Luke Shaw and give major competition to makeshift full-back Ashley Young.

Left-back options Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian are also expected to be moved on this summer, with Tottenham star Danny Rose and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon also major targets for Mourinho.

However, Don Balon states that Mourinho has made Alba a priority target and that United are ready to outbid Spurs to land the Spain international.

Alba emerged as a surprise target for Tottenham only recently, but the report goes on to state that Barca are keen to keep hold of a player regarded as one of the most important figures in Ernesto Valverde’s squad.

Meanwhile, former United favourite Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made up his mind over where his future lies.

The Real Madrid superstar has been linked with a return to Old Trafford and his club team-mate, Luka Modric, is said to spilled the beans over where the Portugal attacker will be playing his football next season.

