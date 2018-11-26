Jose Mourinho delivered a typically obtuse response to questions about Manchester United’s struggles to maintain consistent form this season as he faced the media ahead of the clash against Young Boys.

United can take another significant step towards the knockout phases of the Champions League with a home victory over the Swiss outfit, but go into the match on the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace.

Asked why his side’s form has been up and down this season, the United boss told a press conference: “I don’t want to answer to it. I prefer not to do it.”

One thing Mourinho is looking for, however, is better starts to games from his side, who too often have had to come from behind before showing their true colours.

“What I want is a team to start strong, not to be waiting,” Mourinho continued. “Probably you thought Jose told them to start slow. It is exactly the opposite. I want them to start strong and go for it almost immediately.”

Mourinho, however, admits he cannot fault his side’s spirit and feels they have shown their pride in recent weeks – even if certain results have been a left-down.

That comes despite the United manager receiving criticism for naming and shaming four players he felt were “spoilt” and “lacked maturity”.

“When you see amazing things, the payer did that demand that sport, they demand that ambition, that pride,” he said. “Obviously you believe they have it. But then sometimes you have matches where the profile is a bit different and then you become frustrated. For me it was a pleasure, even against Manchester City, when we didn’t recover.”

The Swiss outfit certainly cannot be taken for granted on Tuesday evening and Mourinho admits that, while the game is important to their Champions League hopes, it’s not one he would describe as vital.

“I describe like, it is not a crucial match, because if we don’t win tomorrow we still don’t depend on other results,” he added. “So it is not a crucial game, but I want to play from minute one like it is the last chance we have to qualify.

“So I want us to forget that we have one more chance, I want to play like a knockout game. The team I am going to play is going to try to have the happiness to cope with that pressure.”

