Tottenham have been turned down by Serie A club AS Roma in their approach for Bosnia and Herzegovina international striker Edin Dzeko.

According to Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport, Tottenham made an offer to Roma to sign Dzeko in the January transfer window.

However, the Italian club have rejected the bid from Spurs for the 33-year-old in a blow to head coach Jose Mourinho’s transfer plan.

There have been reports in the British media recently that Mourinho wants to bring the former Manchester City striker to Tottenham to ease the goalscoring burden on Harry Kane.

Although Son Heung-min can play up front, Kane is pretty much the only out-and-out senior striker at Tottenham, and any injury to the England international will leave the North London outfit vulnerable, with one pundit explaining why he would be such an astute signing for Mourinho.

Dzeko played in the Premier League with City and won the league title twice with the Citizens.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international striker has been at Roma since 2015 when he initially joined on loan from City, and has established himself as an important player in the Italian club.

Dzeko scored nine goals and provided six assists in Serie A last season, and so far this campaign, the striker has scored six goals and provided one assist in the league.

Tottenham star Ryan Sessegnon, meanwhile, has admitted he’s really excited to be working with Mourinho.

“As soon as Spurs appointed him, it was exciting,” Sessegnon said. “He’s a big manager in the game, he’s won things and as a young player you can only look to improve yourself under him.

“He’s always talking to me, giving me pointers and tips where I can improve. He’s a manager who obviously wants to win things which is one of the reasons why I’m here.

“It’s flattering to be compared to someone like that, someone who I think is a great player and for someone like the manager to put my name in the same breath as Ashley Cole was big for me.

“It does give a lot of belief and confidence for upcoming games and it makes me want to work even harder to get more. I definitely had an eye on Ashley Cole when I was growing up. I was an attacking full-back, very aggressive but can also go forward and supply goals, assists and he was definitely one of the players that I looked up to.”

Tottenham are in action on Wednesday evening when they take on Bayern Munich in Germany in Champions League Group B.

With Spurs having already finished runners-up in the group to progress to the last-16 stage of the competition, Mourinho is set to include Sessegnon in his starting lineup at the Allianz Arena and give some of the fringe players valuable playing time.

