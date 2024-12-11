Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has stated his clear wish for Spain winger Nico Williams to move to the Bernabeu when the time comes for him to leave Athletic Bilbao, while also naming three contenders to ultimately replace Carlo Ancelotti as Los Blancos coach.

Real are the reigning European and LaLiga champions having enjoyed another memorable season over the 2023/24 campaign, which saw them sweep to a 35th domestic league title and a 15th Champions League success, making them the most successful club in both Spain and in Europe. And while this season has been slightly more problematic so far, they took a significant step towards the next phase of the UCL on Tuesday night with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Atalanta.

Speculation over whom Real Madrid will sign in 2025 is already starting to do the rounds and ambitious president Florentino Perez is thought to be pushing hard to strengthen his defensive line, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies two high-profile targets.

But Mourinho, whose Fenerbahce side are due to face off against Athletic Club in the Europa League on Wednesday, is urging Real to consider a move for Williams – a player he rates as one of the best in the world and a star he ‘prefers’ to prodigious Barcelona talent Lamine Yamal.

“Nico is wonderful,” the Special One told a press conference. “At the last Euros, everyone was talking about Yamal, Yamal, Yamal… who is obviously another fantastic young player.

“But personally, I prefer Nico; he is a fantastic footballer. One cannot think that a Turkish club could sign him; I hope he ends up at Real Madrid.”

Williams has a €58m (£49m, $64m) release clause in his deal and has also been linked with both Barcelona and Arsenal in recent months.

🌟 DON’T MISS: The dream Real Madrid lineup for next season with five incredible 2025 Galactico signings

Mourinho names three contenders to become next Real Madrid manager

Ancelotti is now in his second spell at the Bernabeu having returned to Madrid from Everton in 2021 and is regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time, having collected a fifth Champions League triumph of his career last season.

Speculation over his future has been doing the rounds for a number of months, with the 65-year-old Italian having been strongly linked with the Brazil job earlier this year.

His current deal at the Bernabeu is due to expire in 2026 and amid suggestions that Real are ready to approach Xabi Alonso as his successor, Mourinho has suggested three names who could eventually succeed him.

Speaking about his love for Real, who Mourinho managed from 2010 to 2013, he added: “I am very much a Real Madrid fan; they have the best coach in the world, my friend Carlo.

“In the future, it will be up to the club to decide whether they prefer a young coach like Xabi Alonso or someone with experience like Ancelotti.

“They could also consider promoting from within with Raúl or [Alvaro] Arbeloa. Florentino [Perez] has not made many wrong decisions, and I’m sure he will get it right next time. We need to remain calm; I think the same as Carlo. The victories will come.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Alexander-Arnold timeline; Man Utd star linked

Meanwhile, Real have a strong belief they will still secure the signing of Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in 2025 after a new report on Wednesday morning revealed when an announcement on his exit from Anfield was likely to be made.

With defensive recruits very much the order of the day at the Bernabeu, a report on Tuesday evening suggested Los Blancos were also looking into a shock raid on Manchester United in January for Lisandro Martinez – and with the Red Devils’ stance over the sale of the World Cup winner giving them encouragement that a deal was there to be done.

As far as Davies is concerned, Real remain very much in the hunt for his signature and a new power-play by Bayern Munich to force the Canadian into signing a new deal could end up exploding in their face, reports a trusted journalist.

IN-PROFILE: The amazing trophy list Ancelotti has won as a manager