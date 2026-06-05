Jose Mourinho has reportedly urged Real Madrid to beat Manchester United to the signing of West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, as he prepares for his headline return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid are holding a presidential election on Sunday and, if Florentino Perez is re-elected, Mourinho will return to the club as head coach after 13 years away.

Perez, who is up against the renewable energy entrepreneur, Enrique Riquelme, in Real Madrid’s first contested presidential election for 20 years, has also promised to submit a club-record bid for an unnamed ‘great player’ if he is re-elected this weekend.

In contrast to the controversial approach taken by Riquelme, regarding a stunning swoop for Erling Haaland that sparked an immediate threat of legal action from Manchester City, Perez has named three players the Spanish giants will NOT be signing.

“On Tuesday or so, I’m going to make an offer to a major Champions League club for a great player. It would be the largest transfer fee Real Madrid has ever paid in its history,” Perez told Horizonte on Thursday.

When asked to name his transfer target, Perez replied: “[Michael] Olise is a great player but it’s not Olise, it’s not [Jeremy] Doku either.

“We’re going to make a significant offer, at least around €150m (£129.6m). He needs to be a player from midfield who can go forward. And it’s not [Erling] Haaland.

“The player is not from the Premier League, and the first thing we’ll do is talk to the club.

“It’s a signing meant to generate excitement because that’s what it’s all about, generating excitement.”

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Mourinho wants Mateus Fernandes at Real Madrid

Those clues certainly do not point towards a move for Fernandes, who West Ham are currently demanding £80m (€92m / $107m) for this summer after their relegation to the Championship.

While Man Utd are reported to have already held talks over a deal to sign the Hammers star, our sources indicate that Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on the player’s situation and are pondering whether to make a concrete move of their own.

And our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reports that Arsenal have also already made contact over a possible deal and are actively weighing up a formal offer for the 21-year-old talent.

Spanish outlet AS, however, claims that Mourinho has recommended the signing of Fernandes to Perez, as he looks to revamp a Real squad that have been beaten to the LaLiga title by Barcelona in successive seasons.

The rise of the Portugal international has been nothing short of sensational, with West Ham having splashed out an initial £38m to sign the player from Southampton last summer, and they are now looking to more than double their money.

Fernandes made a big impression in a struggling side at the London Stadium, attracting plenty of attention in the process, and now looks certain for a big-money move this summer.

Whether that’s the £80m West Ham are demanding remains to be seen, although Man Utd will be wary of the lure of Real Madrid – if Mourinho ends up getting his reported wish.

The Hammers star is not the only midfielder Real are in the market for, though, with fresh reports suggesting they are also in the market for an elite PSG star.