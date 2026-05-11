Two days after TEAMtalk revealed details of talks between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Benfica manager Jose Mourinho, Fabrizio Romano has said that the legendary Portuguese could end up at Estadio Bernabeu.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 28 that Real Madrid had made Mourinho a top candidate to become the first-team manager this summer.

Alvaro Arbeloa is in charge of Real Madrid at the moment, but the Spaniard’s days at Estadio Bernabeu are numbered.

Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso as Los Blancos manager in January 2026.

Graeme Bailey reported on May 9 that direct talks between Perez and Mourinho over a return to Madrid have taken place.

Sources have told us that Mourinho has told Perez that he will be able to control the Madrid dressing room.

We understand that Mourinho and Madrid president Perez have discussed under-fire striker Kylian Mbappe, as well as midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, who were involved in a training ground bust-up last week.

Mourinho has publicly played down suggestions that he is in talks with Madrid, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the deal is on for the Benfica manager to return to Los Blancos.

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‘The deal is on between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid’

Romano said on his YouTube channel on May 11: “I keep insisting with you on the Jose Mourinho story and Real Madrid.

“Don’t follow the public statements.

“Follow the reality behind the scenes, and the reality behind the scenes is that Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid are in advanced conversations.

“Talks are taking place, the project is being presented, the discussions are taking place, and so, the deal is on between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid.

“Then, my understanding, with maximum respect for those who say it depends on Mourinho, my understanding is that this depends on Florentino Perez.

“If Florentino Perez decides to send an official proposal to Jose Mourinho, Mourinho would be ready to take the Real Madrid job.

“Mourinho is not rejecting Real Madrid, according to my information.

“If this doesn’t happen, it’s because Real Madrid decide not to move forward, but Jose Mourinho is ready for the Real Madrid opportunity.

“So, the deal is absolutely on between Mourinho and Real Madrid.”

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