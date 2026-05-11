Talks between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid are advancing, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, while the Portuguese boss has decided whether Kylian Mbappe has a long-term future at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has installed Mourinho as his top target to replace current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The latter only replaced Xabi Alonso at the helm in January but is set to be sacked this summer as Madrid have endured a second consecutive trophyless campaign.

Newcastle United previously identified Mourinho as a managerial target in case they parted ways with Eddie Howe, but we revealed on April 28 that the Special One’s dream return to Madrid is accelerating.

Perez has remained an admirer of Mourinho ever since he guided the club to the Spanish title in the 2011-12 season with an unprecedented 100 points, and the pair could soon reignite their partnership.

Mourinho’s deal with Benfica runs for another year, but Romano has revealed that he is ‘ready to take’ the Madrid job.

Although, the serial winner wants assurances over the ‘power’ he would have, as well as the suitability of Madrid’s ‘project’, before accepting the role.

“The contacts between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid will continue over [the] next week, and [the] next days, to understand if Florentino Perez decides to proceed for the Special One,” Romano said on Instagram.

“But contacts are ongoing, as I told you earlier this week. Mourinho would be ready to take the job.

“Obviously he wants to be informed on what kind of power he would have, what kind of project Real Madrid has.

“He is absolutely ready for this opportunity.

“Benfica [are] waiting. Benfica would love to continue with Mourinho, they are prepared to offer him a new contract.

“But this depends on Real Madrid. If Perez decides to proceed, in that case Mourinho will return to Real Madrid.”

We revealed on Saturday that Madrid are increasingly frustrated with how the fanbase is treating Mbappe. We understand that Perez is searching for an authoritative figure who can help Mbappe become a fan favourite once again, while also reconnecting the dressing room and getting the supporters back on board.

Our sources state that Mourinho sees himself as the perfect coach to perform all those tasks and more.

There has been increasing speculation that Madrid might consider bids for Mbappe after a petition to get him out of the club reached over 70 million signatures.

The Frenchman has also been criticised for his recent social media posts, both on holiday in Sardinia and watching Los Blancos lose in El Clasico on Sunday.

But Mourinho has decided to make Mbappe the central figure of his team if he accepts Madrid’s proposal.

Despite talks behind the scenes, Mourinho is insisting publicly that he remains fully focused on Benfica.

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Mourinho reacts to Real Madrid speculation

He said over the weekend: “There is something I would like to emphasise: in the world of football it is not the professionals who are interested in going or not going, when something happens, it is the clubs that are interested and that initiate or not the procedures to have the people they want.

“They keep talking about Real Madrid, and I continue to run away from that, honestly.

“I had no contact with the president or any other club official. In the final phase of the seasons, I don’t talk to anyone.

“I didn’t have any contact with Real Madrid and until the last league game against Estoril, I won’t have any.

“Then there’s a one-week window, where I’ll be free to talk to whoever I think I should talk to, but until then, everything that’s come out of meetings and calls… it’s speculation.”

Arsenal have been linked with both Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni after they fought twice in training, and we can reveal what Madrid have decided over the midfielders’ futures.

Plus, we understand Madrid and Bayern Munich have both made contact for a Manchester City star.