Mourinho to seal 1st summer deal as £52m star has Man Utd medical

Manchester United midfield target Fred will reportedly undergo a medical on Monday ahead of completing a £52million move to Old Trafford.

The Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, who featured as an 82nd-minute substitute in Brazil’s 2-0 friendly win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday, will become Jose Mourinho’s first signing of what is expected to be a busy summer for the Red Devils, according to Sky Sports.

United have been in talks with the 25-year-old for some time now and were always keen to get the deal over the line before the World Cup gets underway.

Fred, who was also a previous target for Manchester City, joined Shakhtar from Brazilian outfit Internacional in 2013 and has since featured more than 150 times for the Ukrainian side.

Following the triumph over Croatia, Brazil coach Tite admitted he was not surprised by United’s interest in the player but wanted the move to be completed as quickly as possible.

“When this happens, and it is inevitable, they are going to come to us and our advice to them is resolve this as soon as you can so your head is back with us and focusing on the national team,” Tite said.

He later added: “If I was a manager I’d ask to sign him as well.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.