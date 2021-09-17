Jose Mourinho hits Tottenham and Fabio Paratici with transfer sucker punch

Jose Mourinho has hit Tottenham and their managing director Fabio Paratici with a transfer sucker punch over a potential bargain deal for 2022.

Since his arrival from Juventus, Paratici has utilised the connections he had built up during his 11 years with the Turin club. He saw Serie A as the perfect shopping opportunity to help rebuild the Tottenham squad. Indeed, two of their summers signings were plucked from Atalanta.

Aside from Pierluigi Gollini and Cristian Romero, Spurs also targeted several other stars. One of which was Lorenzo Pellegrini.

A deal for the Roma midfielder was said to be on the cards. But after weighing up his €30m release clause, they decided to pass up the opportunity.

The price tag was potentially too high for a player who has just a year left on his contract. Though he is crucial to i Giallorossi.

Paratici would no doubt be eyeing up a free transfer for the 25-year-old for the end of the season. However, his hopes have taken a big hit.

Roma manager Mourinho has revealed Pellegrini is likely to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Italian side.

The former Spurs boss told Sky Italia (via Football Italia): “He is a player with quality, a great deal of potential and he told me yesterday that he’ll sign the new contract soon.

“I think it can definitively give more strength to this rapport he is building with the fans.

“Pellegrini is the captain, he will sign a new contract and is very important for us.”

The central midfielder has been a regular starter since his move from Sassuolo in 2017 and has started the new season very brightly.

He has scored two braces and has five goals to his name in just six appearances. It is clear to see why Mourinho is keen to keep hold of him.

Another transfer still on for Tottenham

Meanwhile, Spurs could be the ultimate beneficiary after a pair of reports indicated they could sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is available for a bargain fee in January.

Rudiger, 28, has been one of the most vital components to Chelsea’s surge under Thomas Tuchel. However, like Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, Rudiger is in the final year of his contract.

And according to the Express, Tottenham could ‘reignite their interest’. Whether Rudiger would be willing to join a London rival who do not feature in the Champions League remains to be seen.

Spanish outlet Fichajes add their take to the story. Via Caught Offside, they claim Chelsea ‘would be willing to accept offers of just €20m’ for Rudiger.

