Mourinho turns screw on Klopp with big title claim ahead of Liverpool clash

Jose Mourinho believes the Premier League title will be won by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool this season IF they defeat Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The two title favourites clash meet on Merseyside this evening, with victory for Klopp’s side set to extend their lead at the summit to nine points over their rivals – and Mourinho thinks that’s a lead the Reds will not blow.

Liverpool have not lost in the Premier League since a 1-0 defeat at City in January and, speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho has attempted to crank up the pressure by claiming this will finally be their year.

“I think Jurgen [Klopp] cannot say it but I can. I think nine points is, for a very good team, I think nine points is a different that you just have to control,” Mourinho said.

“So I would say that if Liverpool wins the game today, I think they will win the league.

“No [a point is not enough for Liverpool], I don’t think so. City’s a very good team, City’s capable of very strong runs of consecutive victories, a slip for Liverpool will always happen.

“So I think if today, it can look a little bit of a contradiction because Liverpool is a team that has a six points advantage, but for me a draw would be a positive result for City and a bad result for Liverpool.

“Liverpool has to get the momentum, has to get the little bit of the fragilities of City at the time.

“And in my opinion win the game at home, at Anfield, is the only good result for Liverpool.”

Gary Neville, meanwhile, has tipped Raheem Sterling to play a different role in Sunday’s clash at Anfield.