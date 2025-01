Jose Mourinho visibly touched as he grants unique wish from journalist

Jose Mourinho has been as good as his word after posing for a photo with Macedonian journalist Igor Aleksandrovic ahead of Tottenham’s Europa League clash in the country.

Freelance reporter Aleksandrovic had made a unique request at a Zoom press conference to have his picture taken with Mourinho. He wanted to frame it and put it in the resting place of his late father, who had idolised the Spurs manager.

Mourinho, visibly touched by Aleksandrovic’s story, agreed that the photograph would be arranged. Tottenham have since posted it on Twitter.

Aleksandrovic had initially missed his chance to make personal contact with Mourinho at a media gathering on Zoom before Tottenham’s Europa League qualifier with Shkendija on Thursday.

Word made its way back to Tottenham’s media team and Mourinho was brought back into the room.

Aleksandrovic said: “First greetings to you from him, but he is now in heaven. One of the occasions when he was very sick he told me if I ever have the opportunity to see you, to ask for a picture with you because he always raised me like you when you are the head coach of any team, psychologically winning or losing – he has massive respect for you.

“If you allow me a picture of you I will frame it and put it in his eternal resting place. If the match goes good for you and your team will you allow me to do that?”

A humbled Mourinho replied: “Thank you so much. The picture has nothing to do with the result.

“The picture is done, let’s do it. If you can meet us before the game, or maybe in the hotel is easier. If it’s after the game, it’s after the game. It’s nothing to do with results.

“My pleasure to do the picture with you. And my honour to your father and respect that he feels so strong about me. I don’t deserve that.”

Mourinho ends Dele Alli exit talk

Mourinho, meanwhile, is adamant Dele Alli will still be at the club when the transfer window shuts.

The midfielder was left out of the squad for Sunday’s win; a decision that appeared to shock the Tottenham squad.

Dele has since emerged as a possible target for PSG and talks over a move are said to be underway. Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are also thought to be keen.

However, with the midfielder set to feature on Thursday evening, Mourinho has offered Alli a promise.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Shkendija clash, he was also keen to rubbish exit claims.

“I always told that he will have his opportunities,” Mourinho said.

