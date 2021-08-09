Jose Mourinho wants £40m out-of-favour Chelsea attacker at Roma

Having seemingly lost Edin Dzeko to Inter Milan, Roma are looking at replacements, with a Chelsea attacker and a Swedish Euro 2020 star firmly on their radar.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to complete his €115million return to Stamford Bridge in the next 24 hours, having already had the first part of his medical. And with Dzeko moving to the San Siro to replace the Belgian, Roma have targeted Tammy Abraham or Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak as his replacement.

Veteran hitman Dzeko is set to sign a two-year contract worth €6m per season to move to the San Siro.

And despite Roma already having Borja Mayoral on board, Mourinho wants another forward to compliment the Spaniard.

Blues attacker Abraham has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, West Ham and Southampton in England. Fellow Serie A side Atalanta are also said to be keen on his signature.

Stamford Bridge bosses currently value the England international at around £40m. That figure is said to be affordable for Roma.

Abraham, 23, struggled for game time after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in north London and is considered expendable.

Mourinho eyes Dzeko replacement

And the report on Football Italia claims that Abraham and Isak are considered perfect Dzeko replacements.

Isak, who has scored six goals in 26 caps for Sweden, made a big impression at Euro 2020. Indeed, his performances led to many top pundits suggesting that a big-money move was around the corner.

The 21-year-old only signed a new deal in Spain recently, having joined Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for €15m.

Isak bagged 17 times in 34 Liga appearances last season, along with two assists.

Another potential option for Roma is Benfica star Haris Seferovic, although it appears that Abraham and Isak are uppermost in Mourinho’s thoughts.

