Jose Mourinho ‘wants Lucas Moura at Man Utd’ – agent

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on bringing Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura to Old Trafford, according to the player’s agent.

Moura is a long-term target of Mourinho, who is a keen admirer of the player, and Wagner Ribeiro confirmed that the Portuguese boss attempted to sign him.

“Who called Lucas Moura there [to Real Madrid]?” Ribeiro told television program Bola da Vez.

“It wasn’t Florentino Perez who wanted Lucas Moura, it was Mourinho. Mourinho was and is passionate about Lucas Moura. So much so that now at Manchester he wants Lucas as well.”

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been in fine form to start the season, starting all five games for PSG and scoring three times in the process.

Moura was reportedly close to joining the Red Devils in 2012, but snubbed the move in favour of a switch to the French capital, something he revealed he does not regret.

“It’s the most beautiful place in the world,” he told the Telegraph. “When I first arrived in Paris I was [at the Eiffel Tower] all the time. I would go there to reflect, to think. I was drawn to it.”

He added: “I was very close to joining Manchester United. It nearly happened but, at the last minute, Leonardo (then PSG director of football) called me and spoke to me and my parents.

“It was a very difficult moment because suddenly I had to make a choice when I thought I was joining Manchester United.

“I thought about it a lot; I talked about it with my family and I made my choice. Football is like that. You have to choose a team.”