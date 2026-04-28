Benfica manager Jose Mourinho, who is on Newcastle United and Real Madrid's radar

Jose Mourinho has made his managerial intentions clear ahead of a potentially pivotal summer, with TEAMtalk able to reveal he has informed interested parties that a return to Real Madrid would be his first-choice destination, amid Newcastle United interest.

The 63-year-old, currently in charge of Benfica, remains one of the most high-profile names in the managerial market. Despite overseeing an impressive unbeaten domestic campaign, Benfica are set to fall short in the title race to rivals Porto, prompting fresh speculation about Mourinho’s future.

Sources have confirmed that clubs monitoring his situation – including Newcastle’s Saudi-backed owners, PIF – have been made aware that Mourinho’s priority is to rejoin Real Madrid if the opportunity presents itself.

Mourinho previously managed the Spanish giants between 2010 and 2013, delivering domestic silverware but falling short in the Champions League before his departure following internal tensions within the squad.

Since then, he has taken charge of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma and Fenerbahce, before returning to Portugal – but a second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu now firmly appeals.

Real Madrid are currently assessing their options amid growing uncertainty surrounding Alvaro Arbeloa’s position, with a change in the dugout looking increasingly likely.

The club are no strangers to reappointments, having previously brought back Zinedine Zidane in 2019 and Carlo Ancelotti in 2021.

Zidane is understood to be a preferred candidate once again, but he is on course to succeed Didier Deschamps as France manager, which could rule him out of the running this summer.

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Perez planning Real Madrid revamp under Mourinho

That development has pushed Mourinho into sharper focus for president Florentino Perez, who – despite some reservations – believes the Portuguese tactician could be the right figure to lead the next phase at the Bernabeu.

Perez is also planning a significant squad rework, with Manchester City star Rodri and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister among those being targeted, while highly-rated Argentine talent Nico Paz is due to return to the club.

It is understood the Real president feels an experienced, authoritative figure is required to oversee this transition – a factor that could work in Mourinho’s favour.

However, not everyone within the club’s hierarchy is aligned on that view.

Sources understand that alternative candidates, including Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino, also have strong backing internally.

Mourinho, through his influential agent Jorge Mendes, is actively positioning himself for the role and has made it clear to suitors that Real Madrid remains his priority.

Newcastle are among those to have been informed of Mourinho’s stance. The Premier League side continue to carry out due diligence on potential managerial options as uncertainty lingers over Eddie Howe’s long-term future.

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