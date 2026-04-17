Manager ‘presented’ to Newcastle would love to become Real Madrid boss – Fabrizio Romano

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho, who is on Newcastle United and Real Madrid's radar

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Jose Mourinho would love to return to Real Madrid as a manager, which will come as bad news for Newcastle United owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

On April 15, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Newcastle have been ‘offered’ the chance to hire Mourinho as their manager this summer.

Eddie Howe’s future at Newcastle is in doubt, with the Magpies having an underwhelming season and may not even finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

Sources have told us that Howe, who led Newcastle to Carabao Cup success last season, could step down as the manager at the end of the season.

We understand that Benfica manager Mourinho has been ‘presented’ to Newcastle as an option to replace Howe at St. James’ Park.

Mourinho is in charge of Benfica at the moment, having returned to the Portuguese club in September 2025.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Mourinho is open to the prospect of taking charge of Real Madrid.

Alvaro Arbeloa is the Madrid manager at the moment, but the Spaniard is unlikely to stay in the role beyond the end of the season.

Madrid have already been knocked out of the Champions League and are nine points behind leaders Barcelona in second place in LaLiga.

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Jose Mourinho ‘open’ to Real Madrid return

Romano said about Mourinho and Madrid on his YouTube channel: “Is there a chance to see Mourinho returning to Real Madrid?

“Guys, obviously, the bond between Mourinho and Real Madrid remains.

“I can tell you that Mourinho would like one day to have the possibility to be back to Real Madrid.

“It would be something he would be open to, but at the moment, that’s it.

“Telling you that Real Madrid are negotiating with Mourinho or working on the comeback of Mourinho would be something not true today.

“So, still early. We have to understand what Real Madrid decide to do on the manager.

“It is still an internal part of the conversation and then we will understand more.”

Mourinho was in charge of Madrid from 2010 until 2013 and led Los Blancos to Copa del Rey success in 2011 and LaLiga in 2012.

While the Portuguese manager is open to the prospect of returning to Estadio Bernabeu, sources have told us that Madrid president Florentino Perez has made former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp his top target.

However, there are three other top candidates in the frame for the Real Madrid managerial role, including an ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss.