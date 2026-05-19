Incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has been tipped to try to sign Josh Acheampong from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to a speculative Spanish report, which has also named six other full-backs that Los Blancos could use to replace Dani Carvajal.

Legendary full-back Carvajal will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season when his current contract runs out.

Mourinho is already looking to sign a replacement right-back, with the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss set to return to Madrid as Los Blancos manager this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the number one right-back at Madrid, with the England international having moved to Estadio Bernabeu from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

The 27-year-old has not had the best of debut seasons for Madrid, but he will start the 2026/27 campaign as one of Mourinho’s starting players.

According to Defensa Central, Chelsea right-back Josh Acheampong is one of the players that Mourinho could consider

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative and whose reports need to be taken with a pinch of salt, has presented Acheampong as one of the options to fill the gap left by Carvajal.

The report has stated: ‘Mourinho knows that relying solely on Trent is risky due to his physical problems and inconsistency.

‘That’s why it’s one of the demands he’ll make in the summer transfer window. However, there don’t seem to be many options available right now.

‘Chelsea’s full-back, Acheampong, is one of the profiles that best fit Real Madrid.

‘He’s 20 years old, so there’s plenty of room for improvement, and he would secure the starting position for the future.

‘He already has experience at the top level, and his price would be around €25 million (£22m, $29m), a reasonable figure.

‘He’s a powerful player who would bring physicality to the full-back position, setting him apart from Trent.

‘Mourinho would also be delighted with a player who fits the style and intensity he demands.’

Acheampong is one of the best young players at Chelsea and is under contract at the Blues until the summer of 2029.

The 20-year-old English right-back has made 42 appearances for the Chelsea first team so far in his career, scoring two goals in the process.

However, Mourinho may not be able to sign Acheampong from his former club, Chelsea, who will have ex-Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso as their boss from July.

That is because transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke reported in Football Insider in March that Chelsea have ‘no interest in sanctioning a sale’ of Acheampong, with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace among the clubs keen on him.

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Diogo Dalot and Wesley Franca also presented for Real Madrid

Defensa Central has also listed Diogo Dalot, Wesley Franca, Vanderson and Givairo Read as the full-backs that Madrid could potentially sign from Manchester United, AS Roma, AS Monaco and Feyenoord, respectively.

Jesus Fortea or David Jimenez are the youth academy players that Mourinho could turn to to solve the right-back issue. According to the report.

Dalot is a player that Madrid have looked at even before Mourinho was signed.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported way back on December 13, 2025, that Real Madrid were keeping tabs on Dalot.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, was considering selling the Portugal international in the summer of 2026..

Dalot is an established player for Man Utd, and his importance under manager Michael Carrick has only grown over the past several weeks.

However, Mourinho worked with Dalot at Man Utd, and a move to Madrid could be tempting or the full-back.

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