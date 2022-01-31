Josh Bowler saga not over as Nottingham Forest make late push

Nottingham Forest are still hopeful they can sign Blackpool’s Josh Bowler just hours before the 11PM deadline.

Throughout the January window, Forest have been heavily linked with a move for Bowler. The 22-year-old has been a key figure at Bloomfield Road this season, and Blackpool have worked hard to keep him at the club. However, Forest are reportedly edging closer to meeting their transfer demands.

According to the Blackpool Gazette, Steve Cooper’s side are readying a bid that will come close to matching the demands of Blackpool.

But the race is on with the deadline for deals just hours away.

It had previously been thought Forest had turned their attention elsewhere. However, the club’s ambitions of signing a winger in January are still very much alive.

Bowler scored at the weekend to secure a point against table-toppers Fulham as the Tangerines held out for a 1-1 draw.

And after the game, Neil Critchley was asked whether he believed Bowler would remain at the club beyond January.

He said in response: “I hope so. He’s scored two goals against Fulham, so let’s see what happens in the next 48 hours.

“He’s our player and I’m delighted to have him because he’s been fantastic for us, but we know how good he is and his worth, so let’s see.”

Youngster arrives at Forest for medical

England Under-21 international Jonathan Panzo has arrived at Nottingham Forest’s training ground for a medical ahead of a proposed move.

Journalist Peter O’Rourke has tweeted that the club are in advanced talks to sign the defender from Ligue 2 outfit Dijon.

Panzo was born in London and played for Chelsea at youth level before heading to Monaco.

He has spent the last season and a half with Dijon, and will bolster Cooper’s centre-back options within the squad.

The deal is expected to go through before the deadline.

