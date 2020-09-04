Major Tottenham attacking target ‘only dreaming’ of Man Utd move

eJosh King insists it would be “amazing” if Manchester United were still interested in signing him after his dream return was scuppered in January.

The Red Devils failed with a £20million for the Bournemouth attacker earlier in the year, eventually turning to Odion Ighalo instead.

King was on United’s books as a teenager and has always insisted it his dream to play for the Old Trafford club.

The 28-year-old wants to leave the relegated Cherries this summer. And he has issued a come and get me plea to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite strong links to Tottenham.

“I will not lie, because I really wanted to go there in January, but what happened, happened,” said King.

“I know why things happened. We’ll just have to wait and see. There is a lot that is open.

“I have a dream to play in the Champions League.

“Whether it will happen this season or in two years, I do not know. But I have a dream about it that all boys have.

“What if United are still interested? That would be amazing. I was at United for five years and I learned lot there.”

The Norwegian also defended his decision not to return from his homeland to pre-season training with Bournemouth.

He said: “It did not make any sense for me to go back to England and be in quarantine, and then come here and be in quarantine.

“I also had a baby in April that I had not seen in 10 weeks. So I was allowed to stay in Norway until the gathering.

“I am at the national team training and focusing on these two matches.

“I do not know what will happen in the future. Now my focus is on the national team and the matches on Friday and Monday.

“I am in the situation I am in.”

King still an option for Spurs

Despite his United revelation, King remains a major option for Spurs, while Newcastle and AC Milan are also keen.

Jose Mourinho is a known admirer of the attacker and views him as a better option than Callum Wilson.

King has the ability to play out wide or as a central attacker, something that Cherries teammate Wilson cannot really do.

The Tottenham chief wants an experienced back-up to Harry Kane. But King could also play wide on the right for Spurs.

Lucas Moura and Steve Bergwijn are currently battling for that position, although the latter can also be used as a No 10.

However, if United come calling again – it looks like Mourinho is set for a major disappointent.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool midfielder and prominent pundit Jamie Redknapp has highlighted a key impact new Man Utd signing Donny van de Beek will have on his club.