Kroenke rules out Arsenal sale after attempting to justify ESL decision

Josh Kroenke has tried to explain why Arsenal initially entered the European Super League in an apology for that decision to fans.

Arsenal were one of six Premier League clubs to break away into a European Super League earlier this week. The new competition was met with fierce criticism. It didn’t take long for all six English clubs involved to withdraw.

It will take a long time for the owners of those clubs to rebuild trust with their fans. In Arsenal’s case, there was not much trust there in the first place.

But Kroenke – son of majority shareholder Stan – has promised to make an effort to put that right.

There have been calls for the Kroenke family to sell up after their role in this drama. But that has been ruled out at an online Q&A session.

Josh Kroenke said: “We will rebuild. We believe we are fit to go forward with Arsenal football club.

“We were put in a difficult situation by sources outside the club.

“I want to get back to London, I want to do this. I am aware we never had trust, we need to build a bridge, we will.

“We have big plans to invest, we have plans, we want to be great again, but a long-term model does not support long-term high investment. We have no intention of selling.

“We asked ourselves, what is worse: the European Super League, or a European Super League without Arsenal?

“We also asked ourselves what do the fans want? The global fan wants Arsenal vs Barcelona as often as possible. English fans want to see more big matches, but you still want your cold nights in Stoke.

“We got it wrong.”

Arteta defends Arsenal owners

Speaking earlier on Thursday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the Kroenkes had apologised to him for the events of the past few days.

When asked if he agreed with their decision to join the ESL, the Gunners manager said he knew nothing about it.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” he said.

“Before I could start to read or evaluate or have any opinion on it the competition was dead already.”

Arsenal have had to apologise for the events of the past few days and Arteta confirmed the club had said sorry to him as well.

“Yes,” Arteta responded to a question of if the club had apologised to him. “Starting from [chief executive] Vinai [Venkatesham], the ownership, and everybody that is involved in the process.

“All of them with the right intentions to defend the club and put the club in the best possible position for now and for the future but accepting that the way it’s been handled obviously has had terrible consequences and that it was a mistake.”

Stan and Josh Kroenke have also been in touch with Arteta.

“Yes I had some communication with them as well,” the manager confirmed. “I spoke with them yesterday. Those communications were in the same terms.”

