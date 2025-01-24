Real Madrid have responded to claims that they are in talks with Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, with a reputable publication in Spain also outlining whether Los Blancos want to sign Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kimmich is one of the best players in the world, and the Bayern star’s versatility to play as a right-back or midfielder makes him the subject of desire among some of the top clubs in the work. Both Liverpool and Barcelona have been linked with the Germany international, who is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has been on the books of Bayern since 2015, and the Bundesliga giants are keen on extending his stay and want him to sign a new contract.

Talks between Kimmich and Bayern over a new deal are going on, but Bild journalist Christian Falk reported on Thursday on X that Madrid are now showing interest in the star.

Falk reported that Madrid are in contact with Kimmich, who would be tempted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu if he is unable to agree a new deal with Bayern.

Marca, though, has reported that Madrid are not looking at a deal for Kimmich. The Madrid-based sports daily has strong connections with Los Blancos, and they have found out from the offices at Valdebebas that there has been no contact or interest in the Bayern star.

The report has also noted that Madrid were linked with Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk earlier this month, but, just as the case with Kimmich, there is no interest in the Netherlands international.

Van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the likelihood is that the former Celtic star will put pen to paper on a new deal with the Merseyside outfit.

Real Madrid’s stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold

While Madrid are not keen on Kimmich or Van Dijk, one player they are certainly interested in is Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place.

Although the Reds are keen on keeping the England international right-back beyond the end of the season, there are growing concerns at Liverpool that he will leave as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

There have been reports that Madrid are ready to make a second bid for Alexandrer-Arnold after having an initial offer for him turned down.

Marca has reported that unless Liverpool soften their stance and Los Blancos are able to negotiate an exit, Alexander-Arnold will not move to the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

If Madrid are unable to do a deal for the right-back in January, then Ancelotti will not bring in anyone for that position for the rest of the season, with the defending Spanish and European champions focused on having Alexander-Arnold in the team for the long term.

Latest Real Madrid news: Enzo Fernandez swap, Brahim Diaz bid

Madrid are on the hunt for a new midfielder and have set their sights on Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez.

According to a Spanish report, Los Blancos are ready to offer Aurelien Tchouameni to Chelsea in a direct swap deal for Fernandez.

Madrid’s plan is not to offer any money or include any other clause. Los Blancos want to get rid of Tchouameni and believe that they could tempt Chelsea into a deal involving Fernandez.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for a Madrid player. According to reports in Spain, Man Utd are ready to make a bid for Brahim Diaz.

Although Diaz has contributed with important goals for Los Blancos this season, he is not guaranteed a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup.

Man Utd head roach Ruben Amorim thinks that Diaz is perfect for the way he plays, with the Premier League club now ready to make an offer for the Moroccan star.

Madrid are also in danger of losing Vinicius Junior. The Brazil international forward is one of the best in the world and has won LaLiga and the Champions League with Los Blancos.

There are reports that the Saudi Pro League wants to sign Vinicius Junior for one of their biggest clubs. A mega bid could come for the superstar, and it could test Madrid’s resolve to keep him at the Bernabeu.

