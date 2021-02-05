Everton man with Solskjaer connection subject of warning by Man Utd boss

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that fellow Norwegian Joshua King has made a “good” move by signing for Everton.

King left Bournemouth on deadline day to move to the Toffees, penning a loan deal until the end of the season.

However, there is the chance for a longer contract if he impresses manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The 29-year-old returned to Premier League action with a cameo in Everton’s 2-1 win over Leeds.

Speaking at his latest press conference, Solskjaer faced questions about the impact that his compatriot could have. Indeed, United face their Merseyside rivals on Saturday evening.

“The reason behind him being linked to many teams and good teams is because he’s a good player,” the manager said.

“I think Everton have made a good signing, he’s just approaching the best time of his career. We’ve seen that for Norway, he’s matured and grown.

“This season, he’s had injuries and Covid of course, but good move by Everton and good move for Josh.

“Hopefully as a Norwegian we can see him kick on and find his form again – after Saturday night.”

United come into the game off the back of a 9-0 hammering of Southampton.

Solskjaer stressed that his players did not have to put too much effort in, insisting that they had secured three points after 2-0, with the Saints earlier down to 10 men.

However, he added that his players must not drop off ahead of another big test.

Everton ground out three points of their own at Elland Road for a fourth successive away win. What’s more, England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin ended his recent goal drought.

Solskjaer wants Man Utd consistency

“Consistency is vital. We’ve done really well away from home, we bounced back after the Sheffield United defeat,” he said.

“We feel that we’re ready to kick on again and hopefully we can gain some momentum. We know it’s not going to be easy, because we play every three or four days.

“But if you can get the consistency, the morale and the confidence up, who knows?”

United beat Everton 3-1 in the last meeting between the sides in November. Edinson Cavani, who scored late on at Goodison Park, should recover in time from an ankle knock for Saturday’s clash.

However, centre-back Eric Bailly remains a doubt.

